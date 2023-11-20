Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 20?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Drouin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Drouin stats and insights
- Drouin has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Drouin has zero points on the power play.
- Drouin averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 7-0
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Home
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.