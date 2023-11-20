Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators meet on Monday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Toews? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Devon Toews vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus rating this season, in 23:17 per game on the ice, is +11.

Toews has a goal in two of 16 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Toews has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 16 games this year, Toews has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Toews' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Toews Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 16 Games 4 10 Points 3 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

