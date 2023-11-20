Cale Makar will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators play at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Does a bet on Makar interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Cale Makar vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Makar has averaged 23:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Makar has a goal in four games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Makar has a point in 12 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Makar has an assist in 11 of 16 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Makar has an implied probability of 69.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 16 Games 4 24 Points 3 4 Goals 1 20 Assists 2

