The Colorado Avalanche (11-5) are favorites when they go on the road against the Nashville Predators (6-10) on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO. The Avalanche are -160 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have +135 moneyline odds.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Avalanche vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs Predators Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville has played six games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 10 of their 15 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Predators have claimed an upset victory in three of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Colorado is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Nashville is 2-2 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nathan MacKinnon 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+115) 4.5 (-118) Mikko Rantanen 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (+145) 3.5 (-118) Cale Makar 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-227) 2.5 (-167)

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.4 3.4 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.4 3.6 6 14.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-4-1 6.1 3 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3 3.4 8 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

