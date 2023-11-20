How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Having taken three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO as the Avalanche try to take down the Predators.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Avalanche vs Predators Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have conceded 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
- The Avalanche's 61 total goals (3.8 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|16
|4
|20
|24
|10
|15
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|16
|11
|12
|23
|6
|9
|48.4%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|16
|6
|14
|20
|19
|8
|45.9%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|16
|6
|7
|13
|8
|5
|100%
|Devon Toews
|16
|2
|8
|10
|7
|12
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 54 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Predators have 48 goals this season (three per game), 25th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|16
|7
|12
|19
|17
|10
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|16
|8
|7
|15
|6
|16
|54.2%
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
|Roman Josi
|16
|3
|8
|11
|9
|3
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|16
|2
|8
|10
|12
|2
|57.1%
