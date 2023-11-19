South Dakota State vs. UCF: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The UCF Knights (2-1) host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
South Dakota State vs. UCF Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Saint Augustine, Florida
- Venue: Flagler Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Jackrabbits Betting Records & Stats
- South Dakota State's games went over the point total 13 out of 30 times last season.
- The Jackrabbits' record against the spread last year was 15-15-0.
- South Dakota State (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.7% less often than UCF (15-13-0) last year.
South Dakota State vs. UCF Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCF
|71.5
|142.4
|65.5
|135.3
|136.0
|South Dakota State
|70.9
|142.4
|69.8
|135.3
|144.3
Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends
- The Jackrabbits scored an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allowed to opponents.
- South Dakota State put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 16-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.5 points.
South Dakota State vs. UCF Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCF
|15-13-0
|17-12-0
|South Dakota State
|15-15-0
|13-17-0
South Dakota State vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UCF
|South Dakota State
|11-6
|Home Record
|10-2
|5-7
|Away Record
|6-9
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|77.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|65.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
