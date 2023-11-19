The UCF Knights (2-1) host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota State vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackrabbits Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State's games went over the point total 13 out of 30 times last season.

The Jackrabbits' record against the spread last year was 15-15-0.

South Dakota State (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.7% less often than UCF (15-13-0) last year.

South Dakota State vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 71.5 142.4 65.5 135.3 136.0 South Dakota State 70.9 142.4 69.8 135.3 144.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits scored an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allowed to opponents.

South Dakota State put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 16-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota State vs. UCF Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 15-13-0 17-12-0 South Dakota State 15-15-0 13-17-0

South Dakota State vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF South Dakota State 11-6 Home Record 10-2 5-7 Away Record 6-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.