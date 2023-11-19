South Dakota State vs. UCF November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (1-0) will face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Dakota State vs. UCF Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCF Top Players (2022-23)
- Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Dakota State vs. UCF Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|182nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|347th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.