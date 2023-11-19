The Denver Nuggets (9-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) on Sunday, November 19 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 6:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 115-110 loss to the Pelicans. Nikola Jokic scored a team-leading 26 points for the Nuggets in the loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3 Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Donovan Mitchell: Out (Hamstring), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and ALT

