Will Nick Mullens Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nick Mullens was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Denver Broncos at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Mullens' stats below.
Looking at last year's season stats, Mullens passed for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and one touchdown, with one pick. He completed 84.0% of his passes (21-for-25), and had four carries for eight yards.
Nick Mullens Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
Week 11 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mullens 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|21
|25
|84.0%
|224
|1
|1
|9.0
|4
|8
|0
Mullens Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|5
|7
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|4
|4
|57
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|11
|13
|116
|0
|1
|4
|8
|0
