The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) host an MWC showdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming ranks ninth-worst in total offense (301.6 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 71st with 377.7 yards allowed per contest. Hawaii has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 20th-worst with 32.1 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective on offense, posting 22 points per contest (105th-ranked).

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Spectrum Sports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wyoming vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Wyoming vs. Hawaii Key Statistics

Wyoming Hawaii 301.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340 (80th) 377.7 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.8 (99th) 149.3 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 70.1 (132nd) 152.3 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.9 (34th) 10 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 1,339 passing yards, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 304 yards (30.4 ypg) on 85 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has carried the ball 122 times for a team-high 715 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Wyatt Wieland's leads his squad with 342 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 51 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Treyton Welch has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 26.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has hauled in 14 catches for 265 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has thrown for 2,944 yards (267.6 yards per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Landon Sims, has carried the ball 46 times for 203 yards (18.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Johnson has racked up 198 yards on 34 carries.

Steven McBride's 839 receiving yards (76.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 52 catches on 86 targets with eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has caught 72 passes and compiled 726 receiving yards (66 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Alex Perry's 38 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wyoming or Hawaii gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.