Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Wyoming Cowboys and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Cowboys. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Wyoming vs. Hawaii Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Hawaii (+13.5) Over (45) Wyoming 32, Hawaii 20

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

The Cowboys' record against the spread is 5-3-1.

Wyoming has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Cowboys have played nine games this season and three of them have hit the over.

Wyoming games average 45.5 total points per game this season, 0.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-6-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season, Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread.

Out of the Rainbow Warriors' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

Hawaii games this season have averaged an over/under of 55.8 points, 10.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Rainbow Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 22.9 26 28.5 21.5 14.5 32.8 Hawaii 22 32.1 22.7 27.2 21.2 38

