Week 12 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 12 of the college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams in action. Read on to see up-to-date results and the top performers.
Oklahoma vs. BYU | Cincinnati vs. West Virginia
Week 12 Big 12 Results
Oklahoma 31 BYU 24
- Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-25.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Oklahoma Leaders
- Passing: Dillon Gabriel (13-for-21, 191 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk (14 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jayden Gibson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
BYU Leaders
- Passing: Jake Retzlaff (15-for-26, 173 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Aidan Robbins (22 ATT, 182 YDS)
- Receiving: Kody Epps (9 TAR, 6 REC, 90 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|BYU
|Oklahoma
|390
|Total Yards
|368
|173
|Passing Yards
|224
|217
|Rushing Yards
|144
|3
|Turnovers
|0
West Virginia 42 Cincinnati 21
- Pregame Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
West Virginia Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Greene (12-for-19, 210 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jahiem White (21 ATT, 204 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: White (1 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
Cincinnati Leaders
- Passing: Emory Jones (14-for-24, 166 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Corey Kiner (13 ATT, 56 YDS)
- Receiving: Xzavier Henderson (13 TAR, 6 REC, 104 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|West Virginia
|Cincinnati
|634
|Total Yards
|332
|210
|Passing Yards
|191
|424
|Rushing Yards
|141
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 12 Big 12 Games
No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-7)
No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-7)
