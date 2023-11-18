Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 18?
When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Tomas Tatar find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 38 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 7-0
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|10:31
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 6-4
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
