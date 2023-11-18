Big 12 foes will do battle when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) battle the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Texas vs. Iowa State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 28, Iowa State 21

Texas 28, Iowa State 21 Texas has won 88.9% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (8-1).

The Longhorns have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter.

Iowa State has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

The Cyclones have played as an underdog of +225 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas (-7)



Texas (-7) Texas is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

Against the spread, Iowa State is 5-4-0 this year.

The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Seven of Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 44.5 points.

This season, five of Iowa State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 44.5 is 15 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas (33.8 points per game) and Iowa State (25.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 54.7 54.5 Implied Total AVG 35.8 36.5 34.8 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 44.5 44.3 Implied Total AVG 25.2 24.5 25.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

