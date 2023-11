Summit teams will be in action across five games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Tulsa Golden Hurricane taking on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Mabee Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Dakota State Jackrabbits at UT Martin Skyhawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Valley Wolverines at Saint Thomas Tommies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - UMKC Kangaroos vs. Kansas Jayhawks 4:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - DePaul Blue Demons vs. South Dakota Coyotes 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

Follow Summit games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!