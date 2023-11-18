The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-10) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the South Dakota Coyotes (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hanson Field in an MVFC clash.

Western Illinois ranks second-worst in total offense (238.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (470.2 yards per game allowed) this season. South Dakota ranks 87th with 328.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 43rd with 329.3 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

South Dakota Western Illinois 328.4 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.8 (124th) 329.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.2 (125th) 134.1 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 49.1 (128th) 194.3 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.7 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has compiled 1,918 yards (191.8 ypg) while completing 68.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 148 times for 697 yards (69.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Charles Pierre Jr. has collected 319 yards (on 54 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Carter Bell has registered 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 646 (64.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has caught 35 passes and compiled 504 receiving yards (50.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jack Martens has racked up 312 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has 1,861 pass yards for Western Illinois, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Ludovick Choquette has racked up 233 yards on 60 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Seth Glatz has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 217 yards (21.7 per game).

Jay Parker's team-leading 428 yards as a receiver have come on 53 catches (out of 42 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jaylin Jackson has caught 37 passes for 386 yards (38.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Donald McKinney has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 26 grabs for 357 yards, an average of 35.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

