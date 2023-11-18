The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0) and the South Dakota Coyotes (3-1) play in a game with no set line at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota and its opponent combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.

The Coyotes' record against the spread last year was 12-15-0.

South Dakota's .444 ATS win percentage (12-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Purdue Fort Wayne's .357 mark (10-18-0 ATS Record).

South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 73.9 143.2 69.8 143.4 143.9 South Dakota 69.3 143.2 73.6 143.4 142.9

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The Coyotes' 69.3 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Mastodons gave up.

South Dakota went 9-3 against the spread and 9-6 overall when it scored more than 69.8 points last season.

South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 10-18-0 11-17-0 South Dakota 12-15-0 13-14-0

South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne South Dakota 9-6 Home Record 8-6 7-8 Away Record 2-11 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

