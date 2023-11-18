The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-3) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits scored 14.0 more points per game last year (78.3) than the Skyhawks allowed their opponents to score (64.3).

South Dakota State had a 19-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.2 points.

Last year, the Skyhawks averaged just 3.6 more points per game (64.2) than the Jackrabbits gave up (60.6).

UT Martin went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Schedule