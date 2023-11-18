MVFC foes meet when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-0) and the Missouri State Bears (4-6) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

South Dakota State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 37.9 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.7 points allowed per game) this year. Missouri State ranks 27th in the FCS with 31.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 92nd with 29.8 points surrendered per contest on defense.

South Dakota State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

South Dakota State Missouri State 443.8 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407 (28th) 237.9 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.4 (107th) 226.5 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.8 (115th) 217.3 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.2 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,036 yards (203.6 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.4% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 195 rushing yards on 54 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 145 times for 990 yards (99 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 18 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Amar Johnson has collected 552 yards on 87 carries, scoring three times.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 33 catches for 537 yards (53.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jadon Janke has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 490 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Griffin Wilde's 16 catches have yielded 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has 2,024 passing yards, or 202.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.8% of his passes and has collected 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Jacardia Wright has run for 696 yards on 147 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also added 14 catches, totaling 246 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Jakairi Moses has rushed for 112 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe has registered 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 905 (90.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has seven touchdowns.

Terique Owens has caught 28 passes and compiled 528 receiving yards (52.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jmariyae Robinson has racked up 486 reciving yards (48.6 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

