Saturday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0) and the South Dakota Coyotes (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena has a projected final score of 80-74 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Purdue Fort Wayne squad securing the victory. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on November 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Where: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 80, South Dakota 74

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.4)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

South Dakota Performance Insights

South Dakota scored 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 73.6 points per contest (279th-ranked).

With 30.2 boards per game, the Coyotes were 266th in the nation. They allowed 31.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 231st in college basketball.

South Dakota ranked 249th in the nation with 12.2 dimes per game.

The Coyotes ranked 122nd in college basketball at 11.3 turnovers per contest, but they forced 9.4 turnovers per game, which ranked seventh-worst in college basketball.

The Coyotes made 8.9 three-pointers per game last season (39th-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 38.9% three-point percentage (fifth-best).

Last season South Dakota ceded 8.3 three-pointers per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.7% (295th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots taken by South Dakota last season, 59.6% of them were two-pointers (63.6% of the team's made baskets) and 40.4% were three-pointers (36.4%).

