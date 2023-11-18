Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 12 college football schedule, including the Missouri State Bears squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits that is a must-watch for football fans in South Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
South Dakota Coyotes at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hanson Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
