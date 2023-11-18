In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Ross Colton to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

Colton has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Colton has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 12.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:15 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 7:44 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 11:29 Away W 7-4

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

