The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Oregon has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in total offense (541 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (309.4 yards allowed per game). Arizona State ranks sixth-worst in points per game (17.7), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 78th in the FBS with 27.4 points surrendered per contest.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Oregon vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Oregon Arizona State 541 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.6 (112th) 309.4 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354 (44th) 200.6 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.9 (121st) 340.4 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (71st) 4 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (131st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 3,135 yards passing for Oregon, completing 77.7% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 121 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has 939 rushing yards on 138 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 40 catches for 329 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan James has collected 570 yards on 77 attempts, scoring nine times.

Troy Franklin's team-high 1,093 yards as a receiver have come on 60 catches (out of 83 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has caught 53 passes for 725 yards (72.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Terrance Ferguson has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 33 catches for 347 yards, an average of 34.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has thrown for 1,344 yards (134.4 ypg) while completing 62.1% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 631 rushing yards have come on 139 carries, with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team with 280 receiving yards (28 per game) on 23 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has collected 220 yards (on 42 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger has registered 58 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 649 (64.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 87 times and has three touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has caught 25 passes and compiled 313 receiving yards (31.3 per game).

