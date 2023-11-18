When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Drouin score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Drouin has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 38 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 7-0 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:14 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:32 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

