The Colorado Avalanche's (10-5) injury report has six players listed ahead of their Saturday, November 18 matchup with the Dallas Stars (11-3-1) at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Josh Manson D Questionable Upper Body
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Arena: American Airlines Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche are eighth in the league in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).
  • Colorado gives up 3.1 goals per game (46 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of +9, they are eighth-best in the league.

Stars Season Insights

  • Dallas' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.
  • Their +13 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Stars (-130) Avalanche (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.