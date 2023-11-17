The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) play the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the South Dakota vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Dakota vs. VMI Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota Moneyline VMI Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota (-7.5) 151.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota (-6.5) 151.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota vs. VMI Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Dakota went 12-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Coyotes games.

VMI put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Keydets games went over the point total 15 out of 26 times last year.

