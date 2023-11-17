How to Watch South Dakota vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The VMI Keydets (1-2) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota Stats Insights
- Last season, the Coyotes had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents knocked down.
- South Dakota went 7-2 when it shot better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Keydets finished 134th.
- Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Coyotes scored were 7.5 fewer points than the Keydets allowed (76.8).
- When South Dakota totaled more than 76.8 points last season, it went 8-1.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, South Dakota posted 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (61.5).
- Defensively the Coyotes were better at home last season, giving up 72.8 points per game, compared to 75.9 in away games.
- South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 85-53
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/10/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 100-79
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 72-60
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northland
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
