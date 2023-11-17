The VMI Keydets (1-2) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. VMI Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Coyotes had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents knocked down.
  • South Dakota went 7-2 when it shot better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Keydets finished 134th.
  • Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Coyotes scored were 7.5 fewer points than the Keydets allowed (76.8).
  • When South Dakota totaled more than 76.8 points last season, it went 8-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, South Dakota posted 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (61.5).
  • Defensively the Coyotes were better at home last season, giving up 72.8 points per game, compared to 75.9 in away games.
  • South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mount Marty W 85-53 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/10/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 100-79 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ DePaul L 72-60 Wintrust Arena
11/17/2023 VMI - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 Northland - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/26/2023 Air Force - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

