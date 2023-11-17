The VMI Keydets (1-2) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. VMI Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

Last season, the Coyotes had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents knocked down.

South Dakota went 7-2 when it shot better than 46.7% from the field.

The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Keydets finished 134th.

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Coyotes scored were 7.5 fewer points than the Keydets allowed (76.8).

When South Dakota totaled more than 76.8 points last season, it went 8-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, South Dakota posted 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (61.5).

Defensively the Coyotes were better at home last season, giving up 72.8 points per game, compared to 75.9 in away games.

South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

