How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) play the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at Smoothie King Center on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Prediction
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- Denver is 8-1 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 16th.
- The 114.5 points per game the Nuggets record are just 1.1 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (115.6).
- When Denver scores more than 115.6 points, it is 5-0.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 118.6 points per game this season at home, which is 11.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.3).
- When playing at home, Denver is surrendering 3.6 more points per game (107.6) than on the road (104).
- At home, the Nuggets are averaging 2.3 more threes per game (12.3) than in road games (10). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
