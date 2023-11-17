The Denver Nuggets (9-2) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and ALT.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT

BSNO and ALT Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 114.5 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 106.3 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +90 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans put up 111.1 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 115.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a -50 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

These teams average a combined 225.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 221.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

New Orleans is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Nuggets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +475 +225 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

