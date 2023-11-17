Nikola Jokic plus his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Jokic put up 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in a 111-108 win against the Clippers.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 32.5 (-106)

Over 32.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-132)

Over 12.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-154)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 41.8 rebounds per game last year, the Pelicans were fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were 12th in the league last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Jokic vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 36 35 14 12 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.