Domantas Sabonis will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 125-110 win over the Lakers, Sabonis put up 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Sabonis' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sabonis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 123.1 points per game last year made the Spurs the worst team in the league defensively.

The Spurs gave up 45 rebounds on average last year, 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26.8 per game.

Conceding 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 39 26 8 6 1 1 1 2/1/2023 37 34 11 4 1 2 2 1/15/2023 35 18 18 8 0 0 0 11/17/2022 32 16 8 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.