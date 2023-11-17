The Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun included, take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Braun produced 10 points in a 111-108 win against the Clippers.

We're going to examine Braun's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans conceded 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans conceded 41.8 rebounds on average last year, fifth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans gave up 24.9 per game last season, ranking them eighth in the league.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Christian Braun vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 18 6 0 1 0 0 0

