Aaron Gordon could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 111-108 win over the Clippers, Gordon totaled 20 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gordon's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-122)

Over 14.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-141)

Over 6.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-141)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 41.8 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Aaron Gordon vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 36 15 12 6 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.