In the upcoming tilt against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Tomas Tatar to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:09 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 7-0 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:31 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 13:07 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

