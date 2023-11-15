On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Samuel Girard going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Girard stats and insights

Girard is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Girard has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:16 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.