On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Samuel Girard going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Girard stats and insights

  • Girard is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • Girard has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:16 Home W 6-4
10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

