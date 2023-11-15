The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Josh Manson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Manson stats and insights

Manson is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Manson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:51 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:38 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.