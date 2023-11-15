On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Devon Toews going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Toews scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 23:43 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 27:53 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:06 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:22 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:52 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:47 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

