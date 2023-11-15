Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Makar in that upcoming Avalanche-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cale Makar vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 23:48 on the ice per game.

In four of 14 games this year, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 14 games this year, Makar has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Makar has an assist in nine of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Makar has an implied probability of 36.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Makar has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 3 18 Points 3 4 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

