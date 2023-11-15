How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, November 15, with the Ducks having been victorious in five consecutive away games.
Watch on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD as the Avalanche and the Ducks take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 12th in goals against, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Avalanche's 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|14
|10
|11
|21
|6
|8
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|14
|4
|14
|18
|9
|14
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|14
|6
|12
|18
|16
|8
|46%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|14
|3
|6
|9
|7
|5
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|12
|3
|5
|8
|4
|4
|30%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 43 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 47 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Ducks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|15
|11
|5
|16
|1
|7
|33.3%
|Mason McTavish
|15
|7
|9
|16
|7
|3
|57.2%
|Ryan Strome
|14
|2
|12
|14
|8
|8
|36%
|Troy Terry
|15
|5
|7
|12
|11
|8
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|15
|1
|9
|10
|4
|3
|-
