How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (2-0) go up against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Wisconsin shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
- The Friars ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Badgers finished 302nd.
- Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Badgers scored were 5.7 fewer points than the Friars allowed (71).
- When Wisconsin scored more than 71 points last season, it went 6-2.
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars shot 45.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.4% the Badgers' opponents shot last season.
- Providence compiled a 16-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Friars were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers finished 317th.
- The Friars' 77.3 points per game last year were 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allowed to opponents.
- Providence went 13-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home.
- The Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better at home last year, making 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Providence Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (73.9).
- In 2022-23, the Friars allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (71.8).
- Providence knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.4%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Columbia
|W 78-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 79-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
