How to Watch the Thunder vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs on TNT.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).
- Oklahoma City has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.7% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.
- The 115.9 points per game the Thunder put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Spurs give up (124.2).
- Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 124.2 points.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- This season, San Antonio has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.4% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Spurs score only 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Thunder allow (114.1).
- San Antonio is 3-2 when it scores more than 114.1 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Thunder are putting up 9.4 more points per game (119.7) than they are in away games (110.3).
- Oklahoma City cedes 121.3 points per game in home games, compared to 103.3 in road games.
- The Thunder are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 fewer threes and 4.4% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (12.3, 40.2%).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up 116.8 points per game at home, 7.6 more than away (109.2). Defensively they concede 121.2 per game, six fewer points than away (127.2).
- At home San Antonio is conceding 121.2 points per game, six fewer points than it is on the road (127.2).
- At home the Spurs are collecting 31.8 assists per game, 3.8 more than on the road (28).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Sochan
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Questionable
|Back
|Keldon Johnson
|Out
|Knee
|Tre Jones
|Out
|Hamstring
