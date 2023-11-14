Tuesday's game at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) going head to head against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 65-43 victory as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

The Jackrabbits head into this contest on the heels of a 55-42 win against Arkansas State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 65, South Dakota State 43

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jackrabbits' +622 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (80th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, South Dakota State averaged 85.7 points per game in Summit play, and 78.3 overall.

In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits scored 14.2 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (72.4).

At home, South Dakota State conceded 60.6 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 60.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.