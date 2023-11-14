Tuesday's game features the South Dakota Coyotes (1-1) and the Northern Colorado Bears (1-0) facing off at Sanford Coyote Sports Center (on November 14) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-63 win for South Dakota.

Their last time out, the Coyotes lost 81-55 to Creighton on Friday.

South Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

South Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 68, Northern Colorado 63

South Dakota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Coyotes had a +23 scoring differential last season, putting up 69.8 points per game (86th in college basketball) and giving up 69 (290th in college basketball).

South Dakota's offense was better in Summit games last season, putting up 70.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.8 PPG.

The Coyotes averaged 72.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.

South Dakota surrendered 64.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (71.7).

