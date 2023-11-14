The South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the DePaul vs. South Dakota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

South Dakota vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline South Dakota Moneyline BetMGM DePaul (-8.5) 152.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game at BetMGM

South Dakota vs. DePaul Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Dakota went 12-15-0 ATS last year.

The Coyotes were an underdog by 8.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

DePaul won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Blue Demons and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.

