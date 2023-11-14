The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) face the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons given up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • South Dakota put together an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot above 45.5% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Coyotes ranked 302nd.
  • The Coyotes' 69.3 points per game last year were 8.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 77.3 points last season, South Dakota went 8-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, South Dakota averaged 16.8 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (61.5).
  • At home, the Coyotes gave up 72.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.9.
  • At home, South Dakota sunk 10.7 trifectas per game last season, 3.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). South Dakota's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (46.2%) than away (32.8%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mount Marty W 85-53 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/10/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 100-79 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
11/17/2023 VMI - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 Northland - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

