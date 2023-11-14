The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) face the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons given up to their opponents (45.5%).

South Dakota put together an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot above 45.5% from the field.

The Blue Demons ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Coyotes ranked 302nd.

The Coyotes' 69.3 points per game last year were 8.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 77.3 points last season, South Dakota went 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, South Dakota averaged 16.8 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (61.5).

At home, the Coyotes gave up 72.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.9.

At home, South Dakota sunk 10.7 trifectas per game last season, 3.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). South Dakota's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (46.2%) than away (32.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule