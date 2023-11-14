How to Watch South Dakota vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) face the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons given up to their opponents (45.5%).
- South Dakota put together an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot above 45.5% from the field.
- The Blue Demons ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Coyotes ranked 302nd.
- The Coyotes' 69.3 points per game last year were 8.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 77.3 points last season, South Dakota went 8-1.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, South Dakota averaged 16.8 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (61.5).
- At home, the Coyotes gave up 72.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.9.
- At home, South Dakota sunk 10.7 trifectas per game last season, 3.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). South Dakota's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (46.2%) than away (32.8%).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 85-53
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/10/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 100-79
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northland
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
