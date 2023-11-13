South Dakota State vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) hit the court at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Jackrabbits Betting Records & Stats
- South Dakota State's games hit the over 13 out of 30 times last year.
- The Jackrabbits were 15-15-0 against the spread last year.
- Kansas State's .676 ATS win percentage (23-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than South Dakota State's .500 mark (15-15-0 ATS Record).
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|76.2
|147.1
|69.9
|139.7
|141.1
|South Dakota State
|70.9
|147.1
|69.8
|139.7
|144.3
Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends
- The Jackrabbits' 70.9 points per game last year were only 1.0 more point than the 69.9 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, South Dakota State went 9-6 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|23-11-0
|19-15-0
|South Dakota State
|15-15-0
|13-17-0
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas State
|South Dakota State
|15-1
|Home Record
|10-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-9
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
