The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Information

South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 70.9 191st 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 29.8 288th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 5.8 347th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 8th 17.0 Assists 10.7 338th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

