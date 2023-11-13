South Dakota State vs. Kansas State November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|347th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|8th
|17.0
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
