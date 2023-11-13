The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) battle the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline South Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-10.5) 154.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-10.5) 153.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Dakota State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Jackrabbits won each of their two games last year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 19 out of 34 times last season.

