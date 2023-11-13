South Dakota State vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) battle the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. South Dakota State matchup.
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|South Dakota State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-10.5)
|154.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-10.5)
|153.5
|-610
|+440
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- South Dakota State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Jackrabbits won each of their two games last year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 19 out of 34 times last season.
