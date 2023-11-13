How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) take the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
- Last season, South Dakota State had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 204th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jackrabbits ranked 347th.
- The Jackrabbits put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, only one more point than the 69.9 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- South Dakota State went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota State averaged 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- The Jackrabbits conceded fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, South Dakota State drained fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) as well.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Akron
|L 81-75
|Frost Arena
|11/8/2023
|Dakota Wesleyan
|W 83-55
|Frost Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|UCF
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
