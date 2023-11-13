The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) take the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Last season, South Dakota State had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 204th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jackrabbits ranked 347th.

The Jackrabbits put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, only one more point than the 69.9 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

South Dakota State went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota State averaged 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

The Jackrabbits conceded fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, South Dakota State drained fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule