The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) take the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
  • Last season, South Dakota State had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked 204th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jackrabbits ranked 347th.
  • The Jackrabbits put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, only one more point than the 69.9 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • South Dakota State went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • South Dakota State averaged 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
  • The Jackrabbits conceded fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, South Dakota State drained fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Akron L 81-75 Frost Arena
11/8/2023 Dakota Wesleyan W 83-55 Frost Arena
11/13/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
11/19/2023 UCF - Flagler Gymnasium
11/22/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum

