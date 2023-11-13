Should you bet on Ryan Johansen to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

  • Johansen has scored in four of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in two games (one shot).
  • On the power play, Johansen has accumulated three goals and one assist.
  • Johansen's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:11 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 17:16 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:57 Home W 6-4
10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:38 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

